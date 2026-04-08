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Back to the paediatrician at 53

Back to the paediatrician at 53

In the 1990s, general physicians were often a one-stop solution
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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