Devdutt Pattanaik | Giving Bal Gangadhar Tilak his due for discovery of Aryan homeland

Era of race science

Tilak is remembered for coining the word ‘Swarajya’, and for challenging the British Raj with his fiery writings in his newspaper ‘Kesari’. But what has been forgotten is his pioneering work in astronomy, appreciating the Vedic sky based on his reading of Rig Vedic mantras. He was in close touch with Max Mueller, who knew him as author of ‘Orion’. Mueller had sent Tilak the second edition of his translation of the Rig Veda. While Tilak was in prison, Mueller had written to authorities to ensure Tilak had access to books and light. When Mueller died in 1900, Tilak wrote, "In him India has lost the warmest friend, the wisest lover, and the most enthusiastic admirer...".

Both Mueller and Tilak lived in the era of race science, when notions of race, language, and nation were conflated. In 1813, Thomas Young used the term ‘Indo-European languages’ to describe the connection between Sanskrit and Latin made in 1786 by William Jones. Before long, the Indo-European linguistic group was spoken of as the Indo-European race, renamed the Aryan race by Mueller, which stood in contrast to the Semitic race distinguished by Semitic languages (Hebrew, Arabic). In the 1850s, when Robert Caldwell classified the Dravidian family of languages, people were quick to equate it with a Dravidian race.

William Jones argued a common origin for Latin and Sanskrit. Racists were quick to propose Europe as the source. Mueller argued it had to be the Caucasus mountains from where the Aryan race split westwards towards Europe and eastwards towards India. His arguments were more mythological. In the 18th century, Europeans believed that the Caucasus was where Noah’s ark came to rest after the Flood. Mueller saw connections between the Vedic Dyaus and the Greek Zeus, and Roman Jupiter. Vedas was the eastern counterpart for him of Greek myths. Mueller arbitrarily argued that Aryans entered India in 1500 BCE. Tilak challenged this by stating that the Vedic hymns were at least 4,000 years older, closer to the North Pole. He had used astronomy. No one had done this before.