Band, baaja, baraat

Relatives descended a week before the marriage. They were not only the guests of our family but of the whole village, as the villagers played host to our relatives. While the villagers catered to all our guests' needs, our guests too were accommodating. A festive atmosphere engulfed the whole village. A couple of days before the auspicious day, a religious function was organised in our house, the food for which was prepared and served by our neighbours with generous help from our kith and kin.