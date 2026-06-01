Bangaliyana | Looking beyond the Bhadralok

<p>The aftermath of West Bengal’s recent Assembly elections has renewed anxieties about the Bengali bhadralok and Bengali culture. This moment prompts a crucial inquiry: does equating the bhadralok with West Bengal’s cultural essence obscure the true diversity of Bengali identity?</p><p>Nostalgia frames much of this concern. There is a prevailing belief that West Bengal, once shaped by refinement, intellectualism, literary seriousness, and political consciousness, is being overshadowed by populism and transactional politics. Central to this anxiety is the assumption that the bhadralok is the custodian of Bangaliyana (Bengali identity).</p><p>This supposition raises uncomfortable questions. One must begin by asking exactly who constitutes the bhadralok. Is it a historically upper-caste, urban, educated, and overwhelmingly male social category that sees itself as the custodian of Bengali culture? In doing so, does it, deliberately or otherwise, erase the vast plurality that has always shaped Bengali civilisation?</p>.West Bengal cabinet undergoes expansion, 35 MLAs take oath as ministers.<p>The claim that the bhadralok forms the nerve centre of Bengali culture may be partially conceded. They did play a transformative role in West Bengal’s modern history. Emerging during the nineteenth century under colonial modernity, this class produced lawyers, teachers, reformers, bureaucrats, and intellectuals who became central figures in the West Bengal renaissance. Personalities such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and Rabindranath Tagore helped shape modern Bengali identity through reform, literature, education, and cosmopolitan thought. The bhadralok also produced anti-colonial nationalists, Marxist intellectuals, scientists, filmmakers, and artists whose influence extended far beyond West Bengal.</p><p>Yet the bhadralok was never a neutral cultural category. Historians such as Partha Chatterjee and Sumit Sarkar have argued that the Bengali middle-class emerged through a peculiar alliance of colonial education, caste privilege, and nationalist aspiration. It fashioned itself as the interpreter of ‘modern India’, but often through exclusionary assumptions about who counted as educated, refined, or culturally legitimate.</p><p>The embedded word bhadra, signifying refinement and civility, is itself revealing. It implicitly creates a boundary that aligns with Pierre Bourdieu’s concept of cultural capital, in which elites preserve social authority through taste, language, education, and claims to refinement. In West Bengal, literary fluency, intellectual conversation, theatre, political awareness, and even modes of speech became markers of legitimacy. The bhadralok did not merely shape culture; it shaped the criteria through which culture itself was judged.</p><p>Therefore, to equate the bhadralok with Bengali culture is erroneous. Bengali culture was never produced solely in the parlours of Kolkata intellectuals or the pages of literary journals. Its foundations also lie in Baul mysticism, folk traditions, agrarian songs, refugee resilience, devotional poetry, and labouring communities. The spiritual world of Lalon Fakir is as Bengali as the essays of Tagore. So too are the cultural traditions of Bengali Muslims, Dalit communities, and tribal populations long marginalised in elite narratives of Bangaliyana.</p><p>The bhadralok, thus, becomes less a sociological reality than a psychological metaphor: a yearning for civility, intellectual seriousness, and moral confidence in an age of polarisation and digital aggression. Yet this metaphor can easily become exclusionary when it implies that refinement belongs only to one class, while the broader populace represents vulgarity or decline.</p><p>This does not negate concerns about the current condition. There is genuine anxiety regarding the erosion of civic discourse, institutional trust, and intellectual seriousness. Violence, hyper-partisanship, and performative outrage have coarsened public life across ideological camps. Many citizens fear that the argumentative yet intellectually rich culture historically associated with West Bengal is being replaced by a permanent political spectacle.</p><p>Yet such anxieties should not be reduced to a binary between an enlightened bhadralok and uncultured masses. A more balanced understanding would recognise them as one important strand within Bengali identity rather than its sole embodiment.</p><p>The current moment may, therefore, represent not merely cultural decline, but cultural transition. West Bengal is confronting the same tensions visible across many democracies: the weakening of traditional elites, the rise of populist politics, digital fragmentation, and the collapse of old moral authorities.</p><p>The challenge for West Bengal is not to resurrect the bhadralok as a civilisational guardian, but to imagine a broader civic culture capable of retaining intellectual seriousness without elitist exclusion. The future of Bangaliyana cannot depend solely on nostalgia for coffee house debates or literary journals, however valuable those traditions remain. It must also include the aspirations, idioms, and cultural energies of communities that form an equally vital part of West Bengal’s cultural framework.</p><p>Cultures survive not by congealing themselves into inherited archetypes, but by continuously recognising the new voices who will articulate their evolving identity.</p><p><em>Sayantan Nandi is a former corporate executive who writes on socio-cultural issues. X: @okunandi.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>