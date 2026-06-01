Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Bangaliyana | Looking beyond the Bhadralok

Bangaliyana | Looking beyond the Bhadralok

Does equating the bhadralok with West Bengal’s cultural essence obscure the true diversity of Bengali identity?
Sayantan Nandi
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
West BengalOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us