Bangladesh in Dragon’s embrace

Despite stating that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, China has made it an art to coerce countries that receive aid from it. Previously, China demanded deference from other countries to the “One China” policy with regard to Taiwan, Tibet and on its South China Sea disputes with South-East Asian nations. Beijing has been lately expanding its demands on other countries’ security policies. In May 2021, China’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, warned Dhaka against associating with the US-India-Japan-Australia Quad as it would “damage our bilateral relations”. Further, China’s foreign ministry official Liu Jinsong told Bangladesh’s ambassador to Beijing in June 2022 to reject “Cold War mentality” and to not join “bloc politics”. Dhaka is now increasingly under China’s radar for compliance with these demands. How New Delhi counters Beijing’s bid to draw Dhaka even deeper into its embrace remains to be seen.