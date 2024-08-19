Bangladesh’s deepening crisis along identity and governance fault lines

Less known in India is the resentment felt by Mukti Bahini, which consists of diverse ideological entities. While they reluctantly fought under India’s overall command, they could not reconcile to India’s dominant role. The surrender ceremony was seen more as an Indian show than a Bangladeshi one, despite the fact that Gp Capt A K Khondker, who later became Air Chief, was present at the surrender ceremony. In fact, in Bangladesh, it is politically incorrect to mention the 1971 conflict as the Indo-Pak war. In the national museum at Dhaka, very few displayed items reflect India’s selfless role in its Liberation War. Even the iconic photograph of the surrender ceremony does not find a place. All these varying perceptions gave rise to propaganda that India’s help in the liberation struggle had come with a price. It then became politically expedient to blame India for all the problems Bangladesh has been facing ever since.