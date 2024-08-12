Bapu would be disturbed by today’s world

I want to ask you something that has intrigued me, especially after a visit to the Tower of London. How can one publicly display with pride property procured by the practice of dishonesty, intrigue, violence, and mercilessness? Displayed here are the crowns and sceptres of the kings and queens of England, proudly exhibited as the symbols of oppression, power, and grandeur in a world of oppressed, depressed, and simplistic people. The proclamation about the jewellery boasts of horrid descriptions of the kilograms of gold; and the carats and number of diamonds in each of the exhibits. And lo and behold, as if adding insult to injury, set in the crown is the best example of stolen property — the Kohinoor diamond.