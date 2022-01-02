‘Basket case’ Uttar Pradesh

Elections, elections, elections. Since 2014, Indian politics has been boxed into the polling booth like it were a vice. National elections aside, the states, municipal, or even bypolls, have been portrayed as if nothing else matters in democracy. True, this view has been stoked due an obsequious mainstream media, cutting across India’s many languages and states. The 24/7/365 narrative framing polls big and small as if they were earth-shaking events that were ends in themselves have swung the public perception away from less-appealing but germane matters like employment, health, education, thus compressing the meaning of politics and governance to the gain, loss, and corralling of political power. Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls soon, is a lightning-rod case in point.

Notwithstanding pliant media or other outreach efforts, there’s only so much spin that can rescue UP. Over the last four-and-a-half years, UP hit headlines with dog-whistling religious fundamentalism, rioting, anti-Romeo squads, the Hathras rape and killing and in-public cover-up, Vikas Dubey gangsterism, an ever-worsening Ganga, Covid corpses floating on it or buried on its banks, workers walking back from cities during the pandemic, or the Gorakhpur hospital deaths due to oxygen paucity well before the pandemic. By the shores of the Ganga and the Yamuna, human civilisation plumbs to its nadir.

In return, there were moves to ‘beautify’ Varanasi, build an international airport near Noida. Yogi Adityanath’s supporters have gone further. They say law enforcement has got reinforced under his governance. They say that on invariably all social wellbeing indicators, UP is doing well but gets bad press due to scheming liberal media and ‘anti-nationals’ and their international, well-oiled, elite, networked ilk. This lot goes on and on in the media and social media.

And yet, comes along evidence that stops them in their tracks, like the central government-run NITI Aayog’s latest report declaring that Kerala aced the health rankings for the fourth consecutive year, while UP scraped the bottom among all big states. Over the years (and well preceding Yogi Adityanath’s ‘governance’), publicly available information has vivified UP’s basket-case condition, which is why applying bandage to a bleeding state, baffles and annoys this writer. It’s a tough talk we’ve been forced to not have, since our national discourse has thwarted it from happening.

It’s an argument made before but needs repeating ad nauseam. UP has more people than any single country of Africa and South America, so India cannot afford to have UP as one state anymore. The question can’t be what is to be done with UP as it is. If we are still asking that question, we are turning our eyes away from the unprintable existential query apropos Indian politics: Why on Earth does UP even exist within the Indian Union? Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, eastern Uttar Pradesh have been demanding to be separate states; Uttarakhand got it. Way back in the 1950s, as part of the States Reorganisation Committee, historian-diplomat K M Panikkar had flagged reservations about UP’s size.

UP’s unwarranted heft stalls the possibility of a non-north India-centred politics to emerge nationally. States in the south and some in the west, have performed a lot better over generations than UP. Indeed, states such as Punjab, Chhattisgarh, or Jharkhand, too, have progressed more. With their work profile and grassroots cred, regional parties in the south, west, and east, merit the opportunity to expand India-wide. There are better-performing states that don’t get their due. UP’s Assembly and parliamentary girth have normalised political complacency and unfairness: If you win UP, you win India. In the coming years, such nonsense must end.

