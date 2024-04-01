Be stable to be able

Keeping the body healthy is as important. A routine life, habits of exercise, sufficient sleep and timely intake of suitable food, can afford one a stupendous feeling of personal stability. The heart and soul too rejuvenates through such nourishment. In today’s world which offers so many distractions to occupy the senses, it is easy to get sidetracked from leading a stable life. From an enabling and empowering family life to interacting personally with others, much seems to have fallen by the wayside. It’s easy to sink into an avatar of a ‘couch potato’ and enjoy the world’s offerings at the click of a mere button, rather than make the physical effort to go get to view and experience these first-hand. Once the thrill is gone, the resultant dissipation can lead to feeling being lost and alone. When this ‘signal’ is ‘down’, it ‘downs our own signals’. We may rudely be shaken into the reality of the situation. Time then to contemplate the possible causes, and try to correct the course which is upsetting our equilibrium. A minor lifestyle change, more regular habits, interacting more, seeking spiritual strength, could swing us back into a state of balance.