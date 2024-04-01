Be stable to be able

JOIN US
opinion
Worthwhile to hone strength of mind at an early age to tackle trials, as the mind can be often prove to be one’s worst enemy, sending out contradictory thought signals that confuse, causing angst.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 21:53 IST

In order to effectively perform any task of mind, body, heart and soul, it is essential to maintain a balance and sense of equilibrium. If any of these falter, it becomes necessary to probe deep within, to draw from God given innate strength and self reliance cum resilience, to regain. Coping with trials and tribulations is not easy. Hence, a determination to beat the odds to feel better, or accept with self imposed margins, to live with the odds when no choice is available.

It is an intense struggle between forces within our persona how to remain stable in adverse situations. The struggles come in many forms, and should we succumb, we may find that our capacity to be able hangs on a tightrope of attitude and decisions emanating there from.  The mind tends to wander into territories of anxiety, at times causing to make mountains out of molehills. Not to say that when we’re affected by a bolt out of the blue, we may genuinely feel hard pressed to know how to deal with it and it is recommended and effective to seek counselling, medication, prayer for support plus alleviation. Carrying burdens alone is a tough call. Sharing discerningly with others can provide a panacea for what ails.

Keeping the body healthy is as important. A routine life, habits of exercise, sufficient sleep and  timely intake of suitable food, can afford one a stupendous feeling of personal stability. The heart and soul too rejuvenates through such nourishment. In today’s world which offers so many distractions to occupy the senses, it is easy to get sidetracked from leading a stable life. From an enabling and empowering family life to interacting personally with others, much seems to have fallen by the wayside. It’s easy to sink into an avatar of a  ‘couch potato’ and enjoy the world’s offerings at the click of a mere button, rather than make the physical effort to go get to view and experience these first-hand. Once the thrill is gone, the resultant dissipation can lead to feeling being lost and alone. When this ‘signal’ is ‘down’, it ‘downs our own signals’.  We may rudely be shaken into the reality of the situation. Time then to contemplate the possible causes, and try to correct the course which is upsetting our equilibrium. A minor lifestyle change, more regular habits, interacting more, seeking spiritual strength, could swing us back into a state of balance.

 Let’s look within to cure troubles that creep in from without.

