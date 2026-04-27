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Beards of dissent, fabric of unity

Beards of dissent, fabric of unity

Talking to a former colleague reminded me just how original our protest was
Prakash Jothady
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:41 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:41 IST
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