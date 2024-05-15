Beauty lies inside. Or is it outside?

As I go past such houses, I walk slowly or pause and take in as much detail as I can. Houses with names like Saudades, Barretto Cottage, Busheri Bungalow, Roma, Philip’s Cottage, Thakur Bhavan, Janaki Sadan, and so many more. It must have been such a delight for the owners to have chosen the colours for the outer walls, some going for a monochrome look, others choosing vibrant colours to play with; using a combination of stained glass and trailing plants for that extra zing; deciding the look of the compound walls—rugged and formidable or quaint and friendly; pretty window frames and grills; neat and lined gardens or those that are wild and free; some with a patio with seats that allow you to enjoy the rains, soak up the sun, and be a spectator as life unravels.