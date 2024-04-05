Bee-eating hornets are just the start of the alien invasions

By Lara Williams

Last month, something ominous was spotted in Ash, a quaint, peaceful village in south east England— an Asian hornet, also known as the yellow-legged hornet. These predatory insects, with a voracious appetite for honeybees, are indigenous to southeast Asia. Elsewhere, they’re categorized as an invasive alien species.

The Asian hornet is just one of several non-native species— meaning an animal or plant introduced through human activity with the ability to spread and cause damage to the environment, economy or human health— that could have huge economic consequences. While trade and travel get them through the door, climate change could make things much, much worse in the years ahead.

The UK specimen was spotted a full month sooner than the previous earliest annual sighting, prompting some experts to theorize that a hornet seen so early is evidence of overwintering in Britain. Helen Roy, an ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, told me it’s too early to say for sure. Given that France, Belgium and the Channel Islands now have sizable hornet populations, there’s still a chance it could have been a hitchhiker. We’ll find out the truth as the year progresses.