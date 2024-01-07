Before J&K, other Princely States too had wanted their own constitutions

One reason for this was that some of the more enlightened princely states (such as Mysore) had slowly started to move towards a more representative government even before Independence, setting up limited, representative Assemblies. The other -- perhaps more important -- reason was the manner of these Princely States’ accession to India. Though the British-ruled Provinces (such as Madras and Bombay) were already being governed by the Government of India Act, 1935, in 1946-47, when the Princely States began negotiations to join the Dominion of India, there was no clarity on what the future Constitution of India would look like. The initial Instrument of Accession signed by the rulers of the Princely States therefore had conceded powers to the Union of India only over defence, foreign affairs and communications. It was understood by all, including the then Union government, that the Princely States would set up Constituent Assemblies and draft their own constitutions as part of their accession to India.