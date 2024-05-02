Before redesigning DRDO, learn fully about it

When the DRDO was established under the Ministry of Defence in 1958, the development mandate of the organisation was limited to import substitution of components. The annual budget was meagre, with a very little foreign exchange component. When the Department of Defence R&D came into being in 1978, the emphasis was restated in favour of indigenous development of complete systems and weapon platforms. An increase in budget allocations came in the mid-1980s, taking it closer to 5% of the defence budget. A cluster of major weapon system development projects such as guided missiles, main battle tank Arjun, multi-barrel rocket launchers, the Tejas fighter aircraft and an Aerial Early Warning System for the IAF, torpedoes and sonars for the Navy, UAVs, radars, communication systems and Electronic Warfare systems were taken up by the DRDO during the 1980s and 1990s, responding to the felt needs of the Services.