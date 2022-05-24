Behind the brouhaha: A deep dive into the LIC IPO

India's biggest institutional investor and life insurer, The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, hit the primary market on May 4 to raise Rs 21,000 crore from investors. The company set the price at Rs 949 per share, the upper end of the public issue. At this price, the insurer would have an estimated market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore. Behind the brouhaha of India’s largest IPO, principles of good practice have been waylaid by all the usual suspects -- from the owners of the company to the market analysts and bankers -- in their greed and at the cost of the retail investor and public.

The LIC is not a government company in the first place! The life insurance business was historically and typically structured as a mutual company where the members of the company were its shareholders. In such a structure, profits that arose were distributed amongst the shareholders and was akin to a cooperative housing society.

Over time, while this organisational structure changed for other insurance companies, LIC continued to be structured as a mutual company, though it was not legally termed as such. During the first 55 years of its 66 years in existence so far, the government invested only Rs 5 crore as initial capital. The rest of the money, for the expansion of its operations, came from the policyholders. In effect, policyholders provided the risk capital for LIC’s expansion for most of its existence.

Furthermore, when LIC was nationalised in 1956 after taking over 245 insurance and provident companies, the compensation was paid to such companies from funds provided by policyholders. It was natural that the LIC was run from the monies made available by its policyholders and not from capital brought in by the government, an entity that is now ‘claiming’ to be the owner of LIC.

After the changes introduced in the Finance Act of 2021, the government further consolidated and asserted its rights as a 'shareholder' in order to help it divest its "stake" in LIC, increasing its authorised capital to Rs 25,000 crore to facilitate disinvestment in a company it did not heretofore own in the strictest sense. In effect, the government took over a company it did not strictly own and sold 3.5% of it to others, pocketing the profit and future upside.

Is value exaggerated?

One side of the story is built around exaggerated value. The LIC gets a higher share of household savings than the State Bank of India, India's largest lender (Rs 10 of every Rs 100 saved by an Indian household goes to LIC). It holds more state and central government bonds than the Reserve Bank of India. Also, roughly one out of every four Indians owns an LIC policy. It garners 62% of new premiums and enjoys a 75% market share. So, the euphoria around India’s largest IPO is justifiable. This euphoria, however, hardly applies to the policyholders who, after the IPO, will approximately get just 50 shares apiece. The fugazzi swirls around them but is targeted to benefit the current owners.

At a market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore, LIC will trade at 400 times, while its comparable competitor, SBI Life, is trading at 82 times its FY21 earnings. The owners knew that whatever the size of the IPO, it would have been oversubscribed. They will get to release value in their books as they ride on the shoulders of the policyholders who have built the real value of the LIC brand, knowing fully well that LIC earns a lower profit than does SBI Life, while being eight times its size.

Eventually, this can is being kicked into the hands of the retail investor, who will see a downside on his investment in the future. LIC is now trading at Rs 825 – Rs 124 lower than its offer!

Or is it undervalued?

There is also the other side – that of lost value. Embedded Value (EV) is a concept mostly exclusive to insurance companies. It is an actuarial term. EV measures the potential returns to shareholders based on a current estimation of liabilities and was used extensively to value failed insurance companies during the 2008 financial crisis. It is a limited concept, meant specifically to measure the potential returns for the shareholders of the insurance company making the acquisition or before an IPO.

India has had three major IPOs of life insurance companies – HDFC Life, SBI Life, and ICICI Prudential Life, which are considered "benchmarks". The LIC dominates the insurance market, as stated earlier. With 1.35 million agents, it has six times the number of agents of private insurers and 18 times more in terms of volume productivity. Initially, when the IPO was being considered in February 2022, the EV factor for the LIC reflected this and was conservatively expected to range between 2.5 and 4, in line with the valuation of the private insurance companies, and the target issue price should have been at least Rs 2,500 per share.

But when the IPO was announced in late April, the EV factor was found to be 1.1, indicating a massive downgrade. As of April 22, the ratio of market capitalisation to EV of LIC's three main competitors was between 2.49 and 3.96. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus arrived at this multiplication factor after taking into account the adverse market conditions. The implied multiplication factor of 1.1 in the case of LIC raises an important question: Why would the market only heavily discount the most dominant life insurance company in India, while valuing the private insurers more favourably despite the "adverse" market conditions? Has LIC been deliberately undervalued?

It seems to be, as it must be "attractive" for the private buyers and the current owner (who together own 98.5% of the company), who will now reap the upside of a deliberately undervalued listing that was not theirs to start with, while the retail investor earns the upside of just approximately 80 shares apiece at the IPO price.

This IPO was never about creating wealth for the retail investor or the policyholder. From where I stand, it was about the government’s need to meet its disinvestment target and raise money to fill its deficits and the greed of bankers. Much like all the stories one hears these days of private equity-driven IPOs.

(The writer is a former Managing Director of a Tata Company and now runs a corporate finance practice headquartered in Bengaluru.)