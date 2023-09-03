Beijing is playing games, but it’s ‘advantage India’

But in the case of China, the Modi government made efforts to ensure that President Xi attends the G-20 summit. Modi sought to prepare the ground for this even before the BRICS summit, with the 19th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting over the continuing Ladakh military stand-off in mid-August, and during the BRICS summit, too. India has been genuine in its approach to offer the New Delhi summit of G-20 as a platform for member-countries to converge on a common agenda. Unfortunately, Beijing seems to have a different agenda. President Xi, too, it seems, has decided not to attend the G-20 summit in Delhi. The indications were there at Johannesburg itself.