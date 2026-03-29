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Beijing’s big bet on self-reliance

Beijing’s big bet on self-reliance

Beijing is trying to rejig its domestic sector towards technological self-reliance and enhancing domestic demand.
Srikanth Kondapalli
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:23 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:23 IST
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