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Beijing's new message to its citizens: Your money belongs at home

Eager to keep capital within its borders, China is restricting the ways individuals can engage with global markets
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 20:27 IST
ChinaOpinionPanorama

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