Being human

"Please save me. They will kill me. They are waiting for me downstairs. Call the police." A haggard middle-aged fellow once showed up at our door at five on a chill winter morning. "Don't open the door," my husband shouted after me as soon as he sensed something was amiss. I dialled the police. "Can I have some water?" he pleaded through the closed wire-guage door. "He might be armed. He might harm us," my husband dissuaded me. He was probably involved in a drunken brawl. The cops came and whisked him away. All he wanted was a glass of water. The thought rankled me for a while.