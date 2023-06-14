Being in the present is a critical entrepreneurial trait

“Nothing is more precious than being in the present moment, fully alive, and fully aware” — Thich Nhat Hanh

During a visit to the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at Kollam, in Kerala, many years ago, I got an opportunity to seek blessings from Mata Amritanandamayi. During the brief few seconds of receiving a warm hug from her, she whispered a few words in my ear and gave me her radiant smile. For some reason, she invited me to sit next to her. Over the next couple of hours, I had the privilege of witnessing her hugging hundreds of devotees and I was closely observing the devotees — many were overcome with joy and emotion. While there are several reasons for the kind of impact she has on her devotees, I was particularly struck by her magic of being fully present in that moment with the devotee — without any judgement, without any expectations. Just being present with her calm and composed energy, and her smile.

Over the years, I have reflected on this magic, and realised that being present is such a critical entrepreneurial trait! In my previous articles, I had referred to the concept of ‘Stithapragna’ from the Bhagavad Gita, which translates to ‘one with a steady intellect/wisdom’. It refers to a state of mental equilibrium and inner stability that enables an individual to stay focused and composed even amidst challenging situations. Being in the present moment is closely tied to the principles of ‘Stithapragna’ by fostering mental stability, non-attachment, awareness, deep focus, and inner peace. By cultivating mindfulness and embracing the present, we can be better entrepreneurs or ‘yogi-preneurs’.

‘Yogi-preneur’ is where an entrepreneur seeks to integrate mindfulness practices into their entrepreneurial journey. So how can we achieve this?

Present Moment Awareness: Mindfulness involves being fully present in the current moment, paying attention to thoughts, emotions, and sensations without judgement. A ‘yogi-preneur’ can practice bringing their awareness to the present moment during work-related tasks, meetings, and interactions. By staying present, we can enhance our focus, decision-making, and overall productivity.

Non-Attachment: ‘Stithapragna’ emphasises the principle of non-attachment, where one does not get excessively attached to desires or outcomes. Similarly, being present requires letting go of attachment to past experiences or future expectations. By fully engaging in the present moment and accepting it as is, one can detach from the mental burdens of the past and future, and experience a sense of freedom and clarity.

Seizing Opportunities: The present moment is where opportunities exist. By being fully present, we can recognise and seize opportunities that arise in real-time. Whether it's identifying emerging market trends, adapting to customer needs, or responding to changes in the business landscape, being present enables us to act swiftly and make the most of opportunities as they arise.

Self-Reflection: Mindfulness encourages self-reflection and introspection. A ‘yogi-preneur’ can allocate regular time for self-reflection, whether through journaling, meditation, or quiet contemplation. This practice allows us to gain insights, identify areas for personal and professional growth, and evaluate the alignment of our actions with our intentions.

Emotional Intelligence: Mindfulness fosters emotional intelligence by developing awareness and understanding of one's own emotions and the emotions of others. A ‘yogi-preneur’ can enhance their emotional intelligence by practicing empathy, active listening, and compassionate communication. By being attuned to our own emotions and those of our team members, clients, and customers, we can build stronger relationships, and make more informed business decisions.

Conscious Decision-Making: Mindfulness helps in making conscious and thoughtful decisions rather than reacting impulsively. A ‘yogi-preneur’ can apply this by pausing before making important business choices, considering the impact on all stakeholders, and aligning decisions with their values and long-term vision. By cultivating this mindful approach, we can make decisions that are more aligned with our purpose and have a positive impact.

Stress Management: Mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and relaxation exercises can be invaluable for managing stress and maintaining overall well-being. A ‘yogi-preneur’ can incorporate these practices into their daily routine, allowing them to navigate the inevitable challenges and pressures of entrepreneurship with greater resilience and equanimity. Even I practice this technique…. on days when my calendar is completely choc-a-bloc, I set up three-minute deep breathing breaks every two hours, just to get back to the present moment.

Finally, entrepreneurship is a journey, and being present allows us to fully experience and appreciate each step of that journey. By being present, we can find joy and fulfilment in the process, rather than constantly fixating on future goals or outcomes. This mindset fosters a sense of gratitude, contentment, and overall well-being, enhancing the entrepreneurial experience. As Buddha said, “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.