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Bending before insolent might

Bending before insolent might

Gandhi and Congress have relentlessly attacked Modi for being overly deferential to the United States President Donald Trump, capitulating to his whims, his regressive tariffs, and frequent policy flip-flops.
Capt G R Gopinath (retd)
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:27 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:27 IST
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