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Benediction, an ultimate act of empathy

Benediction, an ultimate act of empathy

In both, a benediction is more than a ritual—it is shared goodwill, a bridge between the sacred and the everyday.
Jayanthi Chandrasekaran
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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