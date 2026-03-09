<p>Elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> have long been noisy affairs, filled with slogans, songs, street meetings, and fierce public argument. Politics here has usually announced itself loudly through rallies, posters, and confrontations that leave little doubt about who is contesting power and how. But what is unfolding ahead of the next Assembly election feels different, not because it is more dramatic, but because it is deliberately quieter.</p>.<p>Across towns, villages, and neighbourhoods in Bengal, workers linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are moving without banners or microphones, speaking not from stages but inside homes, courtyards, tea stalls, and small gatherings. The campaign is described as Jagaran — an “awakening”, a word that suggests care and moral urgency rather than overt politics. Yet the message is unmistakably political: that Hindus are under threat, that they have been ignored, and that they must act together.</p>.<p>What makes this moment significant is not the presence of Hindutva politics in Bengal, which has been visible for years, but the method. This is not a campaign built around spectacle; it is built around familiarity. It does not ask people to change their views overnight but invites them to reinterpret what they already feel. Fear is not introduced suddenly. It is nudged, affirmed, and gradually made to seem reasonable.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee counters BJP attack with photo of PM Modi seated while President Murmu stands.<p>This strategy works in ways that are difficult to challenge. When a political message arrives through a neighbour rather than a leader, through a shared grievance rather than a speech, it feels less like persuasion and more like recognition. People begin to say, “This is what I was already thinking”, even when the thought has been carefully planted and patiently repeated.</p>.<p>Long before social media or WhatsApp groups, thinkers tried to understand how societies drift toward exclusion without recognising what they are becoming. The philosopher Theodor Adorno argued that authoritarian politics rarely begins with open hatred or violence. It grows through emotional habits — discomfort with difference, a desire for rigid order, and the projection of social anxieties onto selected groups. People are rarely forced into such beliefs; they are trained into them through repetition and reassurance.</p>.<p>Seen through this lens, the Jagaran campaign in Bengal is less about slogans than about shaping feelings. It works gradually, encouraging people to accept the idea that cultural identity is under siege and that political action is a form of self-defence. The language used is often careful, even soft. It speaks of dignity, neglect, and pride. Yet over time it narrows the space of belonging, quietly teaching people who counts and who does not.</p>.<p>The cultural dimension of this strategy is equally important. </p>.<p>In Bengal today, echoes of this process are increasingly visible. Religious festivals often carry political meaning without explicitly declaring themselves political events. Public celebrations are framed as assertions of unity and strength. Participation becomes a sign of loyalty, while absence begins to invite suspicion. None of this needs to be formally enforced; it spreads because it offers emotional satisfaction to those who feel included within the circle.</p>.<p>The contemporary media environment deepens this process. As Noam Chomsky and Edward S Herman argued in their work on how consent is shaped, power often operates by defining the boundaries of what appears reasonable to discuss. In Bengal today, this influence travels not only through television debates but also through WhatsApp forwards, neighbourhood rumours, and emotionally charged stories that circulate without verification. Such messages reinforce the quiet conversations taking place on the ground, allowing suspicion and grievance to travel further than facts.</p>.<p>What makes the RSS’ approach in Bengal particularly effective is its ability to merge these elements — emotion, culture, media, and everyday interaction — into something that feels organic rather than orchestrated. Reports from the ground suggest that this mobilisation avoids public confrontation and instead relies on quiet engagement framed <br>as cultural awareness rather than partisan campaigning, as noted in a report in The Statesman.</p>.<p>The danger of this style of politics is not immediate violence. Its deeper effect lies in how it reshapes moral expectations. When politics becomes defined primarily through identity, people begin to tolerate things they once questioned. Discrimination stops appearing shocking, and silence begins to feel prudent.</p>.<p>West Bengal’s political culture has long valued debate and ideological contestation. The quiet campaign unfolding today challenges that tradition not by confronting it directly but by bypassing it — replacing argument with mood and persuasion with familiarity.</p>.<p>The coming election, then, is not only about who governs Bengal. It is also about what kind of political language becomes normal, what kind of fear becomes acceptable, and how belonging itself is quietly redefined. Democracies rarely collapse overnight; they erode when societies grow used to shrinking moral boundaries and stop recognising that this, too, is political.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a researcher and columnist based in Delhi and Kolkata. His work explores Muslim identity, caste, and democracy in India)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>