<p>West Bengal’s recent electoral verdict marks one of the most significant political ruptures in the state’s contemporary history. The defeat of Mamata Banerjee and the BJP’s decisive victory cannot be understood simply as a routine alternation of power. </p><p>It signals a deeper reconfiguration of Bengal’s political landscape and reflects accumulated public impatience with misgovernance, unemployment, political violence and a lack of institutional credibility.</p>.<p>However, the meaning of a mandate is never exhausted by the number of seats. In a democracy, an election is not merely a mechanism for producing governments; it is also a moment through which citizens articulate their dissatisfaction, aspirations, and expectations. A large mandate grants authority, but it also imposes responsibility. It gives the victorious party the capacity to govern, but not a licence to appropriate the state.</p>.<p>For West Bengal, this distinction is especially important. The state carries a dense historical inheritance. It has been central to India’s intellectual, cultural, nationalist and reformist traditions. </p><p>Its contributions to literature, science, political thought, education, cinema, theatre and public debate remain foundational to modern India’s self-understanding. Kolkata, once a major commercial and administrative centre, symbolised not only colonial modernity but also the emergence of a vibrant public sphere.</p>.Two workers of BJP, TMC killed in Howrah, Birbhum after violence in West Bengal.<p>Over several decades, the state has witnessed industrial decline, capital flight, inadequate job creation, administrative politicisation and the erosion of investor confidence. These developments cannot be reduced to the failures of a single party or government. </p><p>They are the accumulated consequences of a long political economy in which ideological rigidity, labour conflict, bureaucratic inertia, weak infrastructure and partisan mobilisation often displaced the difficult work of economic renewal.</p>.<p>The most visible consequence has been migration. Bengal continues to produce talented students, professionals, artists, administrators, entrepreneurs and intellectuals. </p><p>Yet their success is often realised outside the state. This is not merely a demographic trend; it is a structural indictment. When a region’s most capable citizens repeatedly conclude that meaningful opportunity lies elsewhere, the problem is not talent but institutional ecology.</p>.<p>The new government’s central task, therefore, is not simply to consolidate power but to restore confidence in Bengal’s capacity to generate opportunity. </p><p>Economic recovery will require more than symbolic investment summits or rhetorical invocations of past greatness. It will require credible industrial policies, administrative predictability, infrastructure expansion, skills development, educational reform, and the depoliticisation of everyday economic life. Investors, workers and citizens must be able to trust that rules will be stable and that institutions will function.</p>.<p>This is where the political significance of the mandate becomes inseparable from its institutional meaning. Bengal’s public life has long been marked by excessive politicisation. Parties have often penetrated neighbourhoods, unions, campuses, welfare networks and local administration. </p><p>The result has been a political culture in which citizenship is too frequently mediated through party structures. Genuine renewal would require not only a change in government but also a transformation in the relationship between party, State and society.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu emerges as frontrunner for CM pick but BJP circles abuzz with more contenders.<p>The danger is that a new ruling formation may inherit and reproduce the structures it was elected to replace. Political change becomes meaningful only when it alters the practices of power. </p><p>If a new form of partisan control replaces administrative neutrality, if political violence merely changes direction, and if welfare delivery remains tied to loyalty rather than entitlement, the mandate will have produced rotation without reform. Bengal does not need a new party machine. It needs a restoration of institutional trust.</p>.<p>The role of the opposition is therefore central. A decisive mandate for government does not diminish the need for scrutiny; it intensifies it. Democratic stability depends not only on effective executive action but also on institutional restraint and public accountability. </p><p>The opposition must resist the temptation to reduce itself to permanent obstruction. Its responsibility is to scrutinise policy, defend civil liberties, represent excluded interests and offer credible alternatives. At the same time, the ruling party must recognise that opposition is not an enemy of governance but a condition of democratic legitimacy.</p>.<p>This is particularly important in a state where political contestation has often taken a confrontational and sometimes violent form. The test of democratic maturity will lie in whether the new dispensation can break with this inheritance. </p><p>A government confident in its mandate should not fear dissent, criticism or institutional oversight. Equally, an opposition serious about democracy must move beyond grievance and cultivate programmatic seriousness.</p>.<p>The deeper question is whether this electoral rupture can become a developmental rupture. Can Bengal create employment at a scale sufficient to retain its youth? Can it rebuild trust between the state and private enterprise without abandoning labour protections and social welfare? </p><p>Can it strengthen universities and technical institutions so that education becomes linked to opportunity rather than migration? Can it make local administration less partisan and more responsive? These are the questions through which the mandate will ultimately be judged. </p>.<p>Renewal will require sustained governance, social peace, administrative repair and a political class willing to prioritise long-term recovery over partisan gain.</p>.<p><em><strong>The author writes about politics, material culture, and economic history.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>