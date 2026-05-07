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Bengal’s vote and the Dhaka reset

By selecting Trivedi, New Delhi is hopeful that a seasoned politician can transcend hurdles that often stymie career diplomats in dealing with foreign political leadership.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 20:13 IST
West BengalBangladeshOpinionIn PerspectiveDhakaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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