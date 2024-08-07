Bengaluru needs a second, or a third airport

Closing HAL airport in 2008 was not a prudent decision. It was in service for over 60 years, and it was congested and crumbling, and the service was very poor. The civil enclave of the defence airport could have been privatised and should have competed with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Back then, the city badly needed a modern airport. A glittering new airport that every Bengalurean can be proud of was built. Yet, it is still a good idea to reopen the HAL airport and the new greenfield airport now being considered. The second airport in Bengaluru aims to be completed before Tamil Nadu’s proposed airport at Hosur.