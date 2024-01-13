Bengaluru’s auto circus

All these incomprehensible changes in the transportation landscape for today’s Bengaluru auto commuter have reduced the availability of autorickshaws, with most auto drivers operating multiple apps and picking up rides wherever they make the most money, leaving commuters with a preference for traditional autorickshaws stranded, waiting, and facing selective refusals for short-distance trips or driver-perceived unprofitable destinations. They must bear with price surges during peak hours, being at the whims of drivers during times of high demand, and even more expensive rides when compared to regular fares. While convenience, safety, transparency in pricing, and other potential benefits of the apps get swamped in greed and apathy, the drivers remain obsessed with commissions, aligned typically into two mutually antagonistic camps: those not on any app-based service and those who are.