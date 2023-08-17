Bengaluru’s continuing misery

The government has reconstituted the committee that submitted the report on restructuring BBMP in 2018, indicating that it is re-considering splitting BBMP into smaller bodies to improve administrative efficiency. Is breaking the BBMP into smaller municipal structures the only solution to the problem, or would it further magnify the existing concerns? The crucial challenges that BBMP faces today are financial accountability and transparent decision-making processes, both of which will continue to persist even after the split. While there is a need to reimagine the city’s governance and administration, this doesn’t necessarily mean there is a need for an overhaul of the entire system. Instead, implementation of existing laws is the way forward.