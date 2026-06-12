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Bengaluru’s failure to save the bicycle

Bengaluru’s failure to save the bicycle

It was mid-2020, and Covid had brought the world to a standstill. Around the same time, Atlas Cycles announced the closure of its manufacturing units.
Stanley Carvalho
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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