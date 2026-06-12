Bengaluru’s failure to save the bicycle

<p>After I quit my full-time job and returned to good old Bengaluru, one of the first things I bought was an Atlas bicycle. It was the last piece in the shop, standing like a sore thumb among a gleaming array of sleek, high-tech cycles with their lightweight frames and fancy gears.</p>.<p>It was mid-2020, and Covid had brought the world to a standstill. Around the same time, Atlas Cycles announced the closure of its manufacturing units. I wasted no time in buying the bicycle, delighted with my purchase. Here I was, the proud owner of an iconic brand that seemed destined for extinction. Yet the greater thrill lay elsewhere; it was the prospect of getting back to cycling after many years.</p>.Karnataka to have first-of-its-kind portal to automate electricity life cycle .<p>As a schoolboy, cycling had been one of life’s purest joys. With the wind in my hair and the open road before me, I would pedal through Bengaluru’s quiet, tree-lined streets of the 1970s, almost singing aloud the lines from Beeching’s poem:</p>.<p>Is this, is this your joy?</p>.<p>O bird, then I, though a boy,</p>.<p>For a golden moment to share</p>.<p>Your feathery life in air!</p>.<p>Those words perfectly captured the freedom I felt on two wheels.</p>.<p>Always hungry for adventure, a bunch of us friends would set off every Saturday for the city’s outskirts. We revelled in the calm surroundings of lakes, vineyards, open fields and empty grounds. We rode one-handed and, on downhill stretches, sometimes with no hands at all, risking life and limb for the sheer exhilaration of it. We travelled doubles, or ‘dubs’, and occasionally even triples, something that was considered unlawful. The sight of a policeman would send us scampering in the opposite direction, often managing to give him the slip.</p>.<p>When I brought home that Atlas cycle, these memories came flooding back with surprising force, filling me with a youthful enthusiasm to relive those carefree days. Covid had emptied Bengaluru’s roads. With offices shut, people working from home and many reluctant to step outdoors, traffic had thinned to a trickle.</p>.<p>And so began my long-awaited return to cycling.</p>.<p>Throughout the pandemic, I rode religiously. I revisited old haunts, explored newly developed neighbourhoods and rediscovered a city that was both familiar and strangely transformed. Every ride became a journey through memory and change.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru of my childhood had largely disappeared. Gone were the gracious bungalows, quaint cottages, colourful traffic circles and lush green avenues with few scooters, fewer cars and many bicycles. In their place stood rows of apartment blocks packed cheek-by-jowl, silently proclaiming, “Welcome to the concrete jungle.” Occasionally, I caught curious glances from passers-by and wondered if I appeared an oddity. Perhaps I did. In all those months, I scarcely saw another cyclist on the road.</p>.<p>Still, I took it in my stride. After all, change is the only constant.</p>.<p>Then, mercifully, Covid receded. Life returned to normal, and paradoxically, so did my cycling. The roads once again filled with vehicles hurtling along as though there were no tomorrow. The very thought of cycling on roads with impatient motorists became intimidating. Reluctantly, I gave up an activity I had loved since childhood.</p>.<p>It was then that a sobering thought struck me. In its relentless pursuit of development, Bengaluru seems to have failed the bicycle. Dedicated cycling infrastructure is scarce, cycle paths are almost non-existent, and riding a bicycle on many roads feels less like recreation and more like an act of bravado. A city that once embraced cycling has, over the years, pushed it to the margins.</p>.<p>Lack of vision by the city’s planners to make Bengaluru a cycle-friendly city can rightly be said to be one of the causes for the massive traffic jams and pollution on roads. Nor have lessons been learnt from Western countries that have created the right infrastructure to promote cycling as a mode of transport.</p>.<p>A city with relatively short distances where cycling was the preferred mode of transport has morphed into a mega tech city with a poor public transport system, forcing people to opt for two-wheelers or four-wheelers. Will there be a resurgence of the humble bicycle? I doubt it.</p>.<p>As for my trusty Atlas, it stands chained and forgotten, gathering dust in a corner, its tyres flat and spirit subdued. With no repair shops nearby and my cycling dreams all but extinguished, I have decided to part with my prized possession.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Bengaluru- based independent journalist)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>