Better early than late

It is a failing we are all guilty of – we are running a few minutes behind time for an important appointment. Indeed, this fact has led to the whimsical explanation of ‘Indian Standard Time’ into ‘Indian Stretchable Time’! Whether we are off to work, the airport or even to a picnic, we wait until the last possible minute to leave, thus running a little late.
This creates a lot of stress all around. We cannot help worrying about who is waiting for us, how far we are behind schedule and how things will work out for us, not to forget that we are inconveniencing others by keeping them waiting.
It is a common problem but one that can be solved easily by simply giving oneself an extra ten minutes to get ready. All you have to do is to make up your mind that you will be ten minutes early instead of ten minutes late.
The remedy of course is to start getting ready a little earlier than usual and not allowing yourself into doing something else. It is easy to believe that taking extra time for jobs is insignificant.
Not so, because it can make all the difference between a stressful day
and a joyful day. A friend I know makes it a point to be in good time for all activities.
Recently she left very early for a train she had to catch. She told me later that this had served her very well. It took her a long time to get an auto, for just within five minutes of her arrival at the station, her train came in.
There is a special satisfaction and joy when you are not running late. It will enable you to enjoy whatever you are engaged in rather than rush through the different things you are called upon to do each day. You will find the time to put things together and be prepared for any eventuality. Besides, even simple, ordinary events will turn into fun when there is no frantic hurry. Instead of unrelenting pressure, one will experience a great sense of peace.
When you have finished one activity, begin the next one a little earlier. Your life will seem much more relaxed and, what is more, it will make a
much more pleasant and reliable person of you.