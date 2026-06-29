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Betting on the Monsoon | Rainfall derivatives, stock market discipline

Betting on the Monsoon | Rainfall derivatives, stock market discipline

The challenge is ensuring climate-risk management does not become another retail trading frenzy
Saurabh Mehta
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:00 IST
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