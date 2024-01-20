Beware of manufactured narratives

Among the believers, Naipaul found a “new, historical awakening” in the instance of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which reaffirmed his faith in Hindu revivalism. He is not alive to see the wheel come full circle, as all eyes are set upon the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, a day for which no attempt will be spared to make it a life-changing event. But it is crucial not to be swayed by the spectacle and overlook pressing issues requiring urgent policy intervention. The art of keeping people busy with trivialities before elections is a time-worn tactic, as is the one that swings public opinion on emotive matters that are unconnected to their development and well-being. By laying undue importance, for instance, on the religious identity of people, a religious event, or by re-invoking the discourse over citizenship, legal or illegal, to pit one category of people against another on religious and ethnic lines, is to create a false sense of urgency and to drum up a drama where none exists. The government of the day would desperately engineer agendas with a specious ring of expediency to them, which are nothing but vapour baths. People are quite likely to fall prey to them unless they are adequately sensitised.