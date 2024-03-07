Beware of unsought attention

An incident from the Mahabharata speaks about this human folly. The war of Kurukshetra was declared. The Pandavas and Kauravas started rallying their armies. Kings from all over the country started taking sides. Duryodhana wooed the support of many powerful monarchs using his charismatic generosity and hospitality. King Shalya wanted to support the Pandavas as a show of his solidarity towards the sons of his dead sister Madri. He proceeded with his mighty army towards ground zero with great gusto. As he was closing in on his destination, he was pleasantly surprised to see many tents pitched on the way. These makeshift shelters offered all the basic facilities to the ruler and his men. The fatigue of a long and arduous journey was placated most graciously.