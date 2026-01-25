<p>T T Jagannathan, who was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri in January, not only transformed the TTK Group into a market leader in kitchen appliances but also quietly changed the lives of thousands of people with disabilities and spinal cord injuries.</p>.<p>Jagannathan single-handedly catapulted the TTK Group by turning one of its brands, Prestige, into a household name, especially through its pressure cookers.</p>.<p>In 2015, when assistive technology was still a nascent field in India, the industrialist funded the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras. </p>.<p>Eleven years later, the R2D2 centre has translated years of research into affordable, high-quality devices aimed at democratising assistive technology. The centre now has a 50-member team of engineers, clinicians, bioengineers, and people with disabilities who work as peer trainers and co-founders.</p>.'Kitchen Mogul': Late T T Jagannathan awarded Padma Shri in trade and industry category.<p>So far, the centre has developed 10 products primarily for people with spinal cord injuries. These include YD One (the country’s lightest wheelchair), NeoStand, NeoFly, NeoBolt, Arise (a manual standing wheelchair), Kadam (an indigenously developed four-bar knee), and Pluto (a low-cost hand-neuro-rehabilitation device to restore hand functions).</p>.<p>Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, head of R2D2, said in a condolence message after Jagannathan’s death in October 2025 that the industrialist was the first to believe in the them and never asked for projections.</p>.<p>“He asked, ‘Will it help people?’ And when we said yes, he said, ‘Then let’s make it happen,’” she said, adding that Jagannathan’s contribution went beyond money. </p>.<p>“He gave us the freedom to explore, the courage to take risks, and the space to put users first through top-class engineering. In every milestone we have reached, his generosity and trust have been present.”</p>.<p>Products developed at the centre are licensed through startups such as NeoMotion, Thryv Mobility, Phoenix Medical Systems, and Mobility India, which have launched these next-generation products in the market. </p>.<p>NeoBolt is used by individuals with spinal cord injuries and by food delivery partners in Chennai and Bengaluru through a partnership with Zomato.</p>.<p>A distinctive feature of the centre’s work is its focus on user needs. Among its innovations are under-seat clip-on devices that convert mechanical wheelchairs into electric ones, equipped with gesture control and cruise mode. Unlike front-clipped market alternatives, these reduce fatigue, shoulder pain, and the overall footprint —an advantage in cramped Indian homes, offices, or schools.</p>.<p>For example, if someone has already purchased a mechanical wheelchair, the centre’s clip-on devices can convert it into an electric one.</p>.<p>Manish Anand, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Madras, told <em>DH</em> that R2D2’s approach is to keep designs user-centric while ensuring that assistive devices remain affordable for Indians.</p>.<p>“There were multiple challenges in getting these products to the people who need them, including wheelchairs being sold without any prescriptions. Often the user is not the buyer. We are addressing this through CSR-led dissemination, and by training and tracking users long-term to ensure they continue to benefit from the devices,” he said.</p>.<p>Another key aspect of the centre’s work is integrating users into every step of the design process from day one, ensuring that devices align precisely with their requirements and avoid ill-suited products.</p>.<p>Anand said the problem statements originate from users’ needs rather than engineers’ assumptions. Users participate in design discussions, helping translate requirements into technical parameters and prioritising functionalities. </p>.<p>“This user-centric approach prevents mismatched priorities driven solely by engineering passion,” he added.</p>.<p>Consider the experience of NeoBolt user M Jennifer, a former physical training teacher who was immobilised for nearly six years after suffering a spinal cord injury in an accident in 2014. She now rides 4 km from her house in Velachery to her workplace at the IIT Madras Research Park without assistance.</p>.<p>“This vehicle has given me the freedom of mobility—from being bedridden to a wheelchair user to now riding a vehicle on my own,” Jennifer said. She is now an expert wheelchair peer trainer who teaches people with disabilities how to navigate on different terrains, including villages and hilly areas. Through intensive training programmes, she helps equip them with the skills to live more independently.</p>.<p>Prof Anand posed a broader question: Why limit wheelchair users from fun activities like visiting beaches or trekking, where they are rarely seen?</p>.<p>“It’s not that they don’t want to. They lack the right equipment. Ninety to ninety-five percent of available wheelchairs get stuck in beach sand due to technical specifications. We are developing a modular ‘beach wheelchair’ that can be clipped onto an existing chair to navigate sand,” he said. The product is expected to be commercialised within two years. 

Ashish Jebin, Lead (R&D) at R2D2, said the centre's approach begins with real user needs and designing solutions around them.

He added that even if people paralysed below the hip could benefit from a transfer-cum-mobility device currently under development. 

"Our approach ensures that whatever solution we create addresses the problem reliably. We don't create something for its own sake. We make it modular. Even if a person has already purchased a mechanical or push wheelchair, we convert it into an electric one through a clip-on device," he said.