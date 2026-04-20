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Beyond Pakistan’s moment in the US-Iran war

Beyond Pakistan’s moment in the US-Iran war

Pakistan may have played a useful role so far, but shaping West Asia’s emerging regional order will demand broader and more credible engagement, an opportunity India is well placed to seize.
Gulshan Sachdeva
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:55 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:55 IST
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