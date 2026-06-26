Beyond plantations, a truly resilient Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru’s urban expansion has come at the cost of its ecological commons. These include the permeable surfaces of its tank networks, dry deciduous forests, and open natural ecosystems. Over the last 20 years, the city has reportedly witnessed a 1.5°C increase in average temperatures and lost around 65 lakes. Over 50 years, the loss is reported to be 79% in water cover and 88% in forest cover. Under real estate, quarrying, and developmental pressures, municipal planning has taken a limited view of the role of its remaining urban and peri-urban natural ecosystems. Addressing issues of urban heat and water insecurity requires the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to answer a critical question: What role should these ecosystems play in shaping a more liveable Bengaluru?</p>.<p>Besides its expanding paved surfaces, the city’s landscapes are a mosaic of granite outcrops, dry tropical forests, thorny shrubs, low trees, and semi-arid grasslands. The Bannerghatta National Park, Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve, and the modified university campuses of GKVK and IISc reflect these realities in different measures. In these open natural ecosystems (ONEs), trees are spaced apart, allowing sunlight to reach the ground and support a rich understory of grasses, herbs, pollinators, insects, and birds. Compared to intensively irrigated plantations, these ecosystems are adapted to local rainfall regimes and require far fewer external inputs. The city’s ecological planning should incorporate this reality.</p>.<p>Bengaluru currently extracts groundwater faster than it is naturally replenished, and natural recharge accounts for only a small fraction of the total recharge. Additionally, run-off in the wet season is significantly higher than in the dry season. The fractured granitic rocks that hold its groundwater fill up during the monsoon and deplete fast during the summer. Its seasonal recharge depends on the availability of permeable surfaces, open land, and drainage networks that allow rainfall to infiltrate rather than run off. Open natural spaces are well-suited to absorb run-off, and approaches such as ‘sponge city programmes’ have been shown to improve groundwater levels in urban landscapes. Increasing the total area of open fallow spaces and wetlands increases recharge.</p>.<p>In seasonally dry Bengaluru, dense water-intensive plantations and parks can also be net extractors of groundwater. Replacing open habitats with dense plantations can increase evapotranspiration, increase irrigation requirements, and reduce recharge. Additionally, with the proposed development of AI townships and data centres, and the diversion of water-rich rural lands, water scarcity is set to increase. However, ignoring these considerations, large-scale water-intensive plantation programmes seem to find a prominent place in the BDA’s current ecological interventions. Bengaluru’s ecological crisis shouldn’t be understood as a shortage of trees, but as one of disappearing recharge landscapes, wetlands, open ecosystems, and permeable surfaces.</p>.<p>Mass plantation campaigns generate a significant amount of political goodwill, cashed in photographs and volunteer mobilisation. Under the BDA’s supervision, Bengaluru is set to plant 1.5 million saplings in 12 hours on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti, aiming to break a Guinness record. The plantation programmes are being planned in BDA-developed areas, including Banashankari 6th Stage, Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. 50,000 volunteers from government departments, NGOs, MNCs, and universities are supporting the effort. The three-year monitoring and plantation aftercare programme is expected to be coordinated with resident welfare associations and volunteers, overseen by the BDA’s forest division, the Forest Department, and a monitoring panel.</p>.<p>While environmental campaigns are well-intentioned, whether they deliver the expected outcomes remains unknown. From a water-budgeting lens, for example, the BDA’s reported plans to sanction borewells to ensure the survivability of these ‘Miyawaki-style’ plantations should raise red flags.</p>.<p>A Miyawaki fad, prioritising optical greenery over all, has gripped certain sections of Bengaluru. Miyawaki plantations (incorrectly referred to as Miyawaki ‘forests’) involve planting dense clusters of native saplings close together with intensive irrigation to create fast-growing thickets in small urban spaces. Water availability is crucial for the survival of these plantations. Governments and corporations increasingly promote this approach as an effective answer to declining urban greenery as they grow rapidly and produce visible results within a short period.</p>.<p>These plantations may also involve extensive land clearing of open ecosystems. Clearing existing vegetation, digging and overturning soil, and large additions of compost and manure alter the soil’s ecological character. Healthy soils, with their local seed banks and soil microbiomes including fungi, bacteria, and insects, are living systems built over time. Without paying attention to the existing ecological processes in each parcel of land, generalised lists of native plants, heavy watering, and manured soil may not create a self-sustaining community that can address Bengaluru’s water and heat woes.</p>.<p><strong>From plantations to functional habitats</strong></p>.<p>An important question to ask before the next plantation cycle is: With semi-arid Bengaluru becoming more water-stressed, will a water-intensive plantation remain viable? Bengaluru’s future resilience depends on recognising the ecological value of its lakes, rocky outcrops, open woodlands, grasslands, and recharge landscapes. The challenge before planners is to restore the ecological processes that allow the city to live better within its water budget.</p>.<p>Conserving water bodies, protecting Bengaluru’s deciduous forests and open natural ecosystems, and maintaining low-cost grassy biomes and parks are the most effective ways to moderate temperatures and mitigate ‘heat wave’ conditions. In smaller urban environments, open fallows that absorb run-offs can play a significant role in conserving water. These ecosystems function as living infrastructures, supporting groundwater recharge, regulating microclimates, and improving the city’s liveability.</p>.<p>A healthy landscape is defined by its socio-ecological relationships; it includes high biodiversity and high social-use values, healthy soils, and space for natural regeneration and succession. As Bengaluru grapples with both flooding and water scarcity, urban planning must move beyond tree-planting targets and prioritise the restoration of the city’s green-blue infrastructure: the interconnected network of lakes, wetlands, open spaces, and native vegetation.</p>.<p><em>(Adithya is a senior policy analyst, and Abi is Director, Centre for Policy Design, at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment [ATREE], Bengaluru)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>