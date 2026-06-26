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Beyond plantations, a truly resilient Bengaluru

Beyond plantations, a truly resilient Bengaluru

The city’s ecological crisis stems from the disappearance of recharge landscapes, not a shortage of trees.
Adithya P
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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