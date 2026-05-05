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Beyond quota, the missing feminine in Indian politics

Beyond quota, the missing feminine in Indian politics

Coupled with the intense friction over the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the ongoing census, the national discourse is trapped in a numbers game.
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Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:27 IST
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