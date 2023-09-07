Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: No ‘decolonisation’ here

Section 144, for instance, which empowers District Magistrates to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger, was retained from the 1882 code. The provision was originally intended as a tool to clamp down on any protests, public gatherings or assemblies that posed potential threats to the colonial administration. However, it is now disproportionately used even for non-essential purposes. A report titled ‘Use and Misuse of Section 144 CrPC’ revealed that in Delhi alone, around 6,100 orders were issued under Section 144 in one year. Out of the 5,400 orders that were analysed, 43% were for regulating business, 25.6% were for CCTV installation, and only 1.5% were for regulating public order.