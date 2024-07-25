Biden is out - and the discussion of aging in politics is in

What exactly does it mean to be "too old" or to be "effective" despite one's older age? In the case of President Biden, onlookers frequently lasered in on his sluggish movement and his muffled, staccato speech and meandering comments, which, according to a recent report from the New York Times, White House insiders believed had been sharply increasing. Trump, for his part, has had moments of incoherence and "senioritis," including dozing off during several public events, most recently during this year's Republican National Convention. Although these types of behaviors aren't exclusively tied to one's age--many people in the presidential candidates' age range have no comparably stark issues--they still have a way of vividly highlighting one's mortality. These observations of cognitive decline, an increasingly arbitrary expression that has become a catchall for forgetfulness and the dispensing of word salads, had blotted out most claims of effectiveness from Biden in particular--regardless of his and his allies' insistence that he has excelled despite these challenges. And it didn't help that Biden has been dismissive about obtaining independent cognitive evaluations.