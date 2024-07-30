Biden’s Supreme Court reform plan is doomed to fail

By Noah Feldman

When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt introduced his Supreme Court reform package in 1937, he had just won re-election with more than 60 per cent of the vote.

His party held supermajorities in both chambers of Congress. By contrast, President Joe Biden’s court reform plan comes at the nadir of his political power — as a lame-duck president forced to drop out of the race for reelection, with a one-vote majority in the Senate and a minority in the House.

When you consider that FDR’s reform plan failed despite his being the height of his popularity, that gives you a hint of what is likely to happen ultimately to Biden’s. There is no reality where Congress and the country would pass the constitutional amendments required to enact it. However, Roosevelt’s plan did have an impact. And Biden’s may as well.

Let’s start with Biden’s ideas. They are reasonable, so far as they go. His first proposal is for a constitutional amendment overruling Trump v. United States, the July Supreme Court decision that established extensive criminal immunity for a president’s official acts.

The decision is wrong and deserves to be repudiated by amendment. But that would take support from two-thirds of the House and Senate and three-quarters of the states — a level of consensus that’s impossible to imagine.

Biden’s second proposal is an 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices, structured so that a new justice is appointed every two years. This isn’t crazy.

Although some great justices have served much longer — like Oliver Wendell Holmes, who was on the court from 1902 to 1932 — 18 years is more than enough for justices to make their mark and to provide continuity for the court and the legal system.