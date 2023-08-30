Big minds, small minds

Without the approach and tools of science, blind belief runs the risk of listening to and promoting superstitious thought of the kind Jawaharlal Nehru railed against. But this is the very approach some of the ruling elite and their minions have brought back in the name of rediscovering our roots. On the other hand, without reverence for nature and all that it provides us, the enterprise runs the risk of becoming an exploitative model that has brought us the age of the anthropocene and the climate crisis that confronts humanity today. The crisis is global, and its answer comes in the form of various ecological movements that are raising new questions on the idea of progress for mankind. These challenges are completely alien to the ruling elite and the minions who speak the language of domination and in the process go about destroying natural systems in the mindless hope that this is how India can grow and become a superpower in the new order.