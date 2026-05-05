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Big sweeps and some questions that count

Big sweeps and some questions that count

At the end of the day, this is a political battle that shows the BJP to be an unstoppable steamroller, now controlling power across the North, the West, and the East.
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:59 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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Indian PoliticsOpinionCommentassembly elections 2026

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