Big tech's trapped in a glass house on AI data snatching

By Parmy Olson

A few weeks ago, the chief technology officer of OpenAI was asked if her company had used YouTube videos to train its AI systems. First, she gave a blank stare. Then there was a grimace. Finally, Mira Murati gave an answer that avoided the messy and furtive world she and other tech companies were operating in: “Actually, I’m not sure about that.”

According to a New York Times report, OpenAI in fact had trained its AI on “more than one million hours of YouTube videos,” using a speech recognition tool called Whisper. All the conversational text from the transcriptions was used to train GPT-4, the flagship large language model that underpins ChatGPT.

Large tech players racing to build more capable AI models have reached a point where they have fewer and fewer places to look for data on the public web, and taking text from the transcripts of YouTube videos suggests OpenAI has been digging between the proverbial couch cushions, even at the risk of breaking someone’s rules. There’s a decent chance it did. YouTube Chief Executive Officer Neal Mohan told Bloomberg News last week that if OpenAI had used YouTube videos to refine its AI, that would be a “clear violation” of YouTube’s terms of use. When asked about the possibility that OpenAI had violated those rules, a spokeswoman for the AI company said it used “publicly available information that is freely and openly available on the Internet.”

Still, it’s hard to see the tension ratcheting up between OpenAI and Google over this. Google, for one, can hardly complain about a data violation when its entire business has been built on collecting the private data of billions of consumers, often at a startling and surprising scale. Google has also scraped transcription data from some YouTube videos to train its AI models, Mohan told Bloomberg.

So ingrained is data harvesting in the business models of firms like Google and Meta Platforms Inc. that the ethics of using people’s creative work without consent or compensation seems to have become an elephant in the room that simply isn’t discussed. When a lawyer at Meta recently pointed out the ethical concerns of scraping artists’ intellectual property, they were met with silence according to the Times, which added that Meta executives considered buying a book publisher like Simon & Schuster to get access to more high-quality data, but decided that securing licenses would take too long.