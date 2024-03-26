BJP and BJD contesting separately will deny Congress an undue advantage

Further, the BJD and the BJP decided against forming an alliance taking into account the frustration among party workers who have been opposing each other since the BJD broke its alliance ahead of the 2009 elections.

Considering the confrontationist approach of the local party workers, the two parties could have faced resentment at the grassroots level, which, in turn, could have led to aggrieved local leaders contesting as rebels. This could have marred the prospects of the two parties quite badly. The possibility of losing voters’ trust and the fear of largescale desertion of party leaders ahead of the polls also made the two sides reconcile by taking a pragmatic political stand to fight separately.

Whatever the compulsions, the BJD and the BJP are not adopting a confrontational approach towards each other. In 2019, both parties had fought the elections attacking each other.

Since the 2019 polls, the BJD has been supporting the Prime Minister’s initiatives on many issues at the Centre and also appreciating Narendra Modi’s policies on the economic front. Modi termed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as a ‘friend’ and ‘popular Chief Minister’ during his two recent visits to the state. Last month, the BJD supported the BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnaw in getting re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

While announcing to fight all the polls separately, the BJP’s state unit made it clear that their main thrust of campaign in Odisha will be Modi’s leadership. The saffron party is also alleging that the Centre’s welfare schemes are not being implemented properly in Odisha, while advocating that a double engine government would ensure Odisha’s faster development.

While declaring to contest under the leadership of their five-time Chief Minister and exuding confidence to win more than three-fourth seats, the BJD has said that it will continue to take decisions in true spirit of ‘co-operative federalism and statesmanship’ required for nation building by keeping people of Odisha and their welfare in the forefront.

A post-poll alliance between the two parties cannot be ruled out if Modi would require the BJD’s support at the Centre, in case the National Democratic Alliance fails to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The BJD appears to be on a better footing with the BJP and the Congress busy fighting for the second spot. The Congress, which remains weak till date, may perform better than the 2019 elections as its appears that the BJP and the BJD are in for a ‘friendly contest’.

(Prafulla Das is a Bhubaneswar-based journalist.)

