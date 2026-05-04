Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

BJP in West Bengal | Communal polarisation meets electoral engineering

It is hoped that the change in regime will be smooth, and that life can proceed with a large degree of normality.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 10:26 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us