BJP is centralising power, Congress is decentralising it

If a recent opinion poll is an indication, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for trouble in five assembly elections scheduled to be held towards the end of 2023. The Congress can be ecstatic and the I.N.D.I.A camp can rejoice.

According to the opinion polls, the BJP might lose in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, and may scrape through Rajasthan, though the Congress has made major inroads there in the last two months. usually, if a party gains an upswing closer to an election, it will likely consolidate these gains and win when the votes are polled.

In Rajasthan, in an opinion poll conducted in July, the BJP was ahead of the Congress in 43 seats. In the September poll (the latest poll conducted) that lead has come down to just four seats. Now it seems to be an evenly poised contest between the two national parties.