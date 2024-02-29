BJP is waiting in the wings, but Congress must stop these self-goals

What could complicate things for the BJP is the Speaker’s decision to suspend 15 BJP MLAs from the Assembly on February 28.

As of now, the six presumptively defecting MLAs and three independents have removed themselves to Haryana, pending a likely no-trust motion when the Assembly meets — it’s a rerun of a despicable and degrading tactic used by the BJP, which is unfortunately dignified with the name ‘Operation Kamal’. This kind of activity is to a ‘political operation’ what grand larceny is to a ‘business transaction’.

Expect more

Nevertheless, the Congress needs to look at the situation rationally. First, its happened and the party can expect more of it — it will take 13 defecting MLAs, assuming all defectors will be suspended, to topple the government. Some way to go yet.

Second, in the run-up to the general elections, with four seats in Himachal Pradesh to be won, the Congress should consider itself lucky that the defectors have tipped their hands at this point rather than sabotaging the party’s prospects further down the road. It could also help the party in the distribution of tickets.

Stop these self-goals

But, most important, the Congress must remember that it continues to help the BJP succeed in its larcenous activities by scoring self-goals. Thus, in July 2019, the BJP was helped in its capture of Karnataka by securing defections due to the lack of a leader in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party president and it took the party nearly three months to nominate Sonia Gandhi as interim chief. It took over two more years to elect a full-time head.

Soon after Karnataka, the inability to reconcile Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ambitions with the incomprehensible desire to persist with an allegedly corrupt and self-driven Kamal Nath, led to the fall of the Madhya Pradesh government, which is not to say the former’s conduct is to be held up as a model.

Incompetent, ineffective

Nevertheless, the important takeaway is that even where it still has a presence, the Congress finds itself unable to retain control. One reason is that it keeps shuffling the same people around in positions of power despite overabundant evidence that they are ineffective — like Rajiv Shukla as the supervisor of Himachal Pradesh affairs. This happened in its latest organisational reshuffle in December. It’s inexplicable that K C Venugopal should continue to hold the critical position of general secretary (organisation) despite his manifest incompetence at every hurdle.