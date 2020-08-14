BJP’s CM face quandary in Bengal could prove costly

In most parliamentary democracies of the world, not just in presidential systems like the United States of America or Brazil, a voter goes to the polling booth with full knowledge of who will lead the government if his or her preferred party wins. But in India, the ‘party’ has become so important that often it does not care to declare its ‘face’ for the polls. It is arguably a legacy of Leftism that believed in an almighty party, but now even the culturally right-wing BJP follows this trend.

This is also the story in Bengal, where the Saffron camp has not yet declared who will lead the government if it comes to power in the May 2021 Assembly elections.

It is not known, statistically speaking, whether the majority of the voters in Bengal look at the leader while voting for the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. Soon after Jyoti Basu retired, and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya took over, the Left got nearly 48 per cent of the vote in the 2001 Assembly polls. It was just one per cent less than what Basu had secured in 1996. It meant that Left voters voted independent of who would lead the government. In a few years, however, that seemed to change. The juggernaut of the 34-year-long Left rule was defeated by the one-woman army of Mamata Banerjee in 2011. That time, and again in 2016, people voted for 'Didi'.

This has probably emerged as a new trend now in the state and people will be asking who will lead the BJP government if it comes to power. In fact, facing the poll without providing an answer may prove costly for the Saffron party in quite a few seats. It can be argued that in the 2019 election, a sizable section voted for Naredra Modi, and not the BJP. The party had almost 40 per cent of the vote in Bengal in 2019. Going by this logic, the party will require a face for the Assembly election too if it wants to increase its vote share, which is essential for winning Bengal.

But it appears as if the BJP is in a quandary about who can provide it with this winning leadership. So far, organisationally, the party has been led by its state president Dilip Ghosh, its tallest leader. The RSS has projected him in rural Bengal as an OBC (Sadgope) leader as an answer to the upper caste leaders who led Bengal since independence. But to increase its vote percentage, it needs to spread its tentacles to Kolkata and adjacent districts which account for about one-third of the total seats (294) in the Bengal Assembly.

Many in the party feel Ghosh is not an acceptable face in this region. He is viewed as brash and outspoken by nature, and he has in the past given voice to positions that sound like they are rooted in religious obscurantism. For instance, he said a few months ago that the milk of the Indian cow contained gold. So, some in the BJP-RSS combine feel it is better to face the polls without a face, if only to balance between the OBC card that brings vote and the arrogance and lack of modern vocabulary that could repel voters in Kolkata and surrounding areas.

Many others feel someone else must be projected to attract voters. But in that case, who will lead the BJP? Mukul Roy, once a prominent face who came over from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, is sidelined thanks to an older generation of BJP leaders and the RSS combine. The only other face, a sober and intellectual one, is Swapan Dasgupta, a journalist and a former close associate of L K Advani. However, the problem with him is that he is not seen as a popular vote-getter.

One wonders whether ‘the right choice’ will join the BJP towards the end of 2020 and solve their problem. The person in question is Bengal’s most well-known sportsman and a national icon, Sourav Ganguly. His elevation to the post of BCCI chief, thanks to the patronage of BJP boss Amit Shah, has kept alive the speculation that Ganguly will be called in as the captain at the last moment. But, the BJP is not known to back a person who is from outside the BJP-RSS ecosystem for the post of chief minister. So, will Sourav be an exception, or will he be used just as a superstar campaigner?

There are far too many questions and too few answers at this point. Perhaps answers will be more forthcoming when the election campaign reaches a higher pitch in November, after the Durga Puja season is over. At the moment, Mamata Banerjee is down due to the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan and the spread of Covid-19. However, she is a superb political fighter, and a veteran warrior who smashed what could be described as the biggest monolith of modern India, the CPM in Bengal. To defeat her, BJP probably needs a combination of ‘Dada’ and ‘Dilip-da’. But whether they have the courage to go with this approach needs to be seen.

