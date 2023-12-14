BJP, which mocks Congress, has fallen prey to extreme centralisation

The Congress deserves a lot of stick for a lot of things — especially for being to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the gift that keeps on giving. In terms of effort, organisation, and consistency, its stubborn refusal to learn is Bourbon-like.

But the flak it is singled out for, in terms of dynastic control, lack of inner-party democracy, and the celebration of a culture of sycophancy, is hard to endorse. The complete capture of the BJP by a duumvirate underlines a phenomenon visible across the board — the lack of democracy within political parties.

Before addressing the issue in detail, let me make the main point upfront. Liberal democracy has never existed historically in the ideal form that one kind of political theory describes. It’s not just in the developing, usually ex-colonial, world that it is ‘exceptionally’ flawed. It was flawed in eighteenth-century Britain during its conception, and it is misshapen in the United States today.

At the heart of the failure of liberal democracy, especially contrasted to its universalist claims, is the problem of representation. To what extent is ‘representative’ democracy, in which the only role, give or take, the ‘demos’ has is to vote governments or regimes into power, truly representative? Even without intimidation, gerrymandering, and plutocratic corruption, representation is largely, and necessarily, symbolic in indirect democracies.

One way in which the democratic deficit in liberal democracy can be diminished is by making parties, indirectly the bearers of state power, as democratic as possible. To some extent, Western democracies have been able to democratise at this level, though financial muscle and the power of lobbying continue to distort party bureaucracies, for instance, in the US.

In India, all parties that have a significant national or regional footprint seem to have chosen undemocratic models, whether dynastic or otherwise. Practically every regional party across India functions based on some form of family control.

But the BJP, which makes a great show of mocking the Congress for its dynastic propensity, has itself fallen prey to an extreme form of centralisation, which mirrors the extremely autocratic, personalised regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some power monarchically delegated to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.