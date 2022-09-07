BJP's Janotsava amid the existing chaos

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been caught up in heavy storms ever since Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was sworn into office. Protests from the party cadre against his leadership, rampant popping up of rebel leaders within the party and significant pressure from the opposition's attacks have left him unsettled for most of his term.

Janotsava, the event initially planned for last month, aimed at celebrating the three-year term of the BJP governance in Karnataka, has now been scheduled to take place on September 8. Party leaders expect a footfall of several lakhs for the event.

With a comparison likely to be made with former chief minister Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebrations in Davanagere last month, Janatsova is not seen as just a political affair to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming polls, but could be the much-awaited turn point for the fortunes of the CM and the party in the state.

For a party whose primary electoral machinery relies on welfare to capture the aspirations of the masses, the state unit of the BJP has been struggling to get its achievements out in the open, despite the party being leagues ahead in digital reach as compared to other political parties.

To talk about the pluses, Karnataka state, under both BS Yediyurappa and Bommai, has broken the odds on several fronts. The state led with a share of 37.55 per cent in the country's total FDI (foreign direct investment) for the financial year 2021-2022. In addition, the Raitha Vidya Nidhi for the children of farmers has been extended to include the children of landless agricultural labourers. According to government records, the scheme has disbursed Rs 439.95 crore to 10.03 lakh children in the state.

The BJP claims it has managed to provide schemes and services for almost every section of society. It has, however, become incredibly difficult for the party to own up to its work due to the unfortunate turn of events that occur in every corner, including heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state recently.

Janotsava, the party believes, could be that one platform that can allow it to flaunt its work of the past three years. The event also carries with it a significant political message for the party cadre and the state.

The event is expected to be attended by the BJP national president J P Nadda, along with former CM Yediyurappa, who has been elevated to the BJP's central parliamentary board. Their presence is certainly bound to make it clear to the party cadre, leaders and ministers that the top-tier leadership of the party stands firmly by Chief Minister Bommai and trusts him to take on the responsibility of the upcoming elections.

Whatever validation the chief minister receives for his work during the event will be critical in helping him reinforce his position in the party and in the eyes of the public. More importantly, with the elections in sight, it becomes extremely important that Bommai takes over the reins of the party and acts decisively to resolve discontentment amongst the cadre.

Doddaballapura, where the event presents itself, falls in a region where the BJP has generally been perceived to be irrelevant in a bilateral contest between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). The event organised under the aegis of health minister K Sudhakar is expected to strengthen the BJP in the adjacent four districts. While the BJP has already made inroads into Tumkur, bagging five out of the 11 assembly constituencies, it has just one seat of Sudhakar in the remaining 15 constituencies in Kolar (six), Chikkaballapura (five) and Bengaluru Rural (four).

Some believe the BJP could perform better if it gets its caste compositions right this time. At the same time, with speculation that Siddaramaiah may contest from Kolar, the Janotsava being organised in the region will be a message to the BJP cadre to prepare for a tough fight in the upcoming electoral polls.

The districts of Chikkaballaura, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Tumkur will certainly be able to feel a charged atmosphere after the event, wherein BJP will have a chance to proclaim to the rest of the state that it is no more a mere spectator in the region. The culmination of cadre, top leaders and a face for the elections ahead might exactly be what the BJP needs to kick start its engine for the upcoming state elections. Janotsava is one vehicle which can indicate whether the BJP is rushing towards a ballot victory or otherwise.

(Preethi Nagaraj is a senior journalist and political reporter)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.')